Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.94.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $301.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

