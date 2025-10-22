Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $22,443,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

