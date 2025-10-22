Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 25,222 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $188,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 0.7%

ORCL stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $784.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.