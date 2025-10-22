Klingman & Associates LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 35.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $942.56 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $913.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

