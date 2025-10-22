Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 161 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $242.88. The company has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

