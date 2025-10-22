Chevron Corporation $CVX Stake Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.