Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

