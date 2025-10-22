Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $784.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

