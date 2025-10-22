Denali Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,121.37.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $942.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $913.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $938.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

