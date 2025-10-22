St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NOC opened at $599.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

