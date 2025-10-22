Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 10.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE AXP opened at $355.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $356.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

