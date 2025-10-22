Benin Management CORP Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $151.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $186.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

