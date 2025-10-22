Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $759.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $766.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

