Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $757.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $759.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

