Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

