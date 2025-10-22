Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

