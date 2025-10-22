OMC Financial Services LTD Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

OMC Financial Services LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.3% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 203.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.49. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $744.26 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

