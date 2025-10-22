Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,528 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Melius Research increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84. The company has a market cap of $784.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

