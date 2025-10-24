GenTrust LLC Purchases 13,546 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

