565 Shares in CrowdStrike $CRWD Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.4%

CRWD opened at $521.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.92. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $294.68 and a twelve month high of $522.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

