LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $180.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $428.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

