Manuka Financial LLC Sells 67,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2025

Manuka Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Manuka Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

