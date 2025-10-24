GenTrust LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 547,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

