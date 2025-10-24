180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,210.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $746.25 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.