AlTi Global Inc. Has $14.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $610.58 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $589.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.88.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

