Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,990,971 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.