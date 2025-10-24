Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $156,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $280.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

