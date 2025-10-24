Warburton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LLY opened at $820.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $765.52 and a 200 day moving average of $767.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.