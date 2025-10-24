R Squared Ltd Invests $1.47 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of R Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.75.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.94 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

