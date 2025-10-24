Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

