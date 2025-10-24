Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.48 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

