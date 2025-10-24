Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $660.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.66. The company has a market cap of $707.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

