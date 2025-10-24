Draper Asset Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Draper Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $820.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $777.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $765.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $767.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

