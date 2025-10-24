LJI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

VOO stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.29. The stock has a market cap of $768.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

