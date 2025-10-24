Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.23. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

