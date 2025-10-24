Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Purchases 771 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.