Opus Capital Group LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 380.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $476.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

