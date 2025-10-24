Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

