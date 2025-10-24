Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.