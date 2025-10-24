Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Cut by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

