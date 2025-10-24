iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Holdings Boosted by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

