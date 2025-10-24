PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

