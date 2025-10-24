Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,748,000 after acquiring an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,571,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,776,000 after buying an additional 521,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 616,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

