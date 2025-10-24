Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 10,056 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 225.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 522.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

