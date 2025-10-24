White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $463.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

