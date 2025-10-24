Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

