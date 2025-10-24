LJI Wealth Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $762.26 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $771.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

