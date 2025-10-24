Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after purchasing an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,587,000 after acquiring an additional 449,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.