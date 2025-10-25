CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 39,500 shares traded.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

