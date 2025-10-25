Target (NYSE:TGT) Receives Hold (C-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

TGT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Target by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Target by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

